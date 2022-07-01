4 militants arrested in Jammu and Kashmir

Security forces arrested four militants in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore and Pampore on Thursday.

Two militants affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba were arrested in north Kashmir’s Sopore .The terrorists – Adnan Ashiq War of Sopore and Zubair Ahmad Sofi of Baramulla – were intercepted at a checkpoint at Chinar Crossing after they exhibited suspicious behaviour and attempted to flee from the spot.

A police spokesperson said, “The Jammu and Kashmir Police, Rashtriya Rifles (22RR) and Central Reserve Police Force (179 Battalion) apprehended the militants at the checkpoint. Two pistols, two magazines, and 14 pistol rounds were recovered from their possession.”

The duo was looking for an opportunity to carry out terror attacks on security forces and civilians, the spokesperson added.

A joint team of the police and army arrested two ‘hybrid’ militants and recovered four pistols from them in Pampore.

“Two hybrid terrorists arrested by a team of Srinagar Police and 50RR,” the Srinagar Police said in a tweet. They have been identified as Naveed Shafi Wani of Khrew Pampore and Faizan Rashid Teli of Kadlabal Pampore. Police have also recovered arms,ammunition, explosives and incriminating material from them. “Four pistols, rounds, 16 gelatin sticks, and a grenade recovered,” the tweet said.

On Wednesday, the police had arrested a ‘hybrid’ militant Mehboob ul Inam in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district and recovered arms and ammunition, including IED-making material, on his disclosure.

“His disclosure led to the recovery of incriminating materials, arms and ammunition, including three AK rifles, 10 magazines, 380 rounds, a Chinese grenade,” the police had said in the tweet.