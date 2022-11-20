4 MLAs, 11 ex-MLAs among 28 Punjab Congress district chiefs

Four sitting MLAs and 11 former legislators are among the 28 party leaders who have been named as presidents of the District Congress Committees in Punjab.

The appointments approved by the All-India Congress Committee (AICC) include MLA Barindermeet Singh Pahra, who has been named as the district unit chief in Gurdaspur, whereas Naresh Puri has been made the DCC president in Pathankot. MLAs Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal and Hardev Singh Laddi have made district unit presidents of Kapurthala and Jalandhar Rural, according to the list of new appointees released by AICC general secretary KC Venugopal on Saturday night.

Among the ex-MLAs on the list are Harpartap Singh Ajnala (Amritsar Rural), Arun Dogra (Hoshiarpur), Sanjay Talwar (Ludhiana Urban), Lakhbir Singh Lakha (Khanna), Harminder Gill (Tarn Taran), Kaka Sukhjit Singh Lohgarh (Muktsar), Davinder Singh Ghubaya (Fazilka), Kulbir Singh Zira (Ferozepur), Rajinder Berry (Jalandhar Urban), Gurpreet Singh GP (Fatehgarh Sahib) and Dalvir Singh Goldy (Sangrur).

Others on the list include Ajay Mangupur (Nawanshahr), Naresh Duggal (Patiala Urban), Mahant Harwinder Khanaura (Patiala Rural), Major Singh Mullanpur (Ludhiana Rural), Jagjit Singh Jitti (Mohali), Kuldeep Singh Kaala Dhillon (Barnala), Arshdeep Michael Gagowal (Mansa), Rajan Garg (Bathinda Urban), Khushbaz Singh Jattana (Bathinda Rural), Navdeep Babbu Brar (Faridkot), Shubhdeep Singh Bittu (Muktsar), Satinder Singh Cherrian (Ropar), and Jaspal Das (Malerkotla).