4 months on, Ludhiana MC yet to float fresh tenders for 6 parking lots

Six major parking lots in the city have been running with multiple extensions granted to the contractors since November last year, as the municipal corporation (MC) has failed to finalise tenders for the facility. Term of the last contract foe he six parking lots in Ludhiana expired in November 2023 (Manish/HT )

Although the MC had floated tenders in March this year, the auction, scheduled for March 18, was halted due to the imposition of the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha elections. The tenders, which were to be floated afresh, have been on the back burner since.

Locals have raised concerns over the delay in the tendering and highlighted the issues faced by them. Some have even pointed to alleged political interference as a reason behind the extensions being granted to the current contractors.

MC commissioner Sandeep Rishi said, “We have made a few changes in the contract, which led to the delay. In these parking lots, special boom barriers will be installed to automatically deduct payment from customers, resolving the issue of overcharging. The tenders will be floated within a couple of days.”

The six parking lots are the multi-level parking in Zone A, Feroze Gandhi Market, Sarabha Nagar Market, Bahadur House, Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar and Model Town Extension. The MC had initially granted a three-month extension to the current contractors, which was then prolonged.

Model Town resident Ramesh Kumar said, “I go to the AC Market to purchase materials for my shop. The parking attendants charge a high rate. The department should address this issue as overcharging is rampant in most parking lots across the city.”

Over the complaints of overcharging, a report recommending the cancellation of the company’s, LRY, contract has been prepared. In September last year, a first-information report was registered following an alleged scuffle between a parking attendant and a visitor regarding overcharging at a lot near AC Market. The MC had fined the contractor ₹20,000 and prepared a report for the contract’s cancellation.