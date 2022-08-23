4 months on, Panjab University yet to appoint registrar, DCDC

Even though the Panjab University (PU) had advertised for the posts of registrar and dean college development council (DCDC) in March, the further process for recruitment has not been initiated by the varsity.

It is learnt that after receiving the applications for both the posts, no screening committee has been formed even after months have passed and no candidates have been short-listed either.

The university has not appointed a registrar on a regular basis since 2018 and DCDC since 2016. When the posts were advertised earlier this year, around 68 applications were received for the post of registrar and 28 applications for DCDC.

After the term of Colonel GS Chadha (retired) as PU registrar ended in September 30, 2018, the varsity had written to the education ministry in December 2019 for permission to fill the post on a regular basis.

The ministry had later approved PU’s proposal to appoint a registrar on a regular basis. The letter received from MHRD was even tabled in the syndicate meeting in July 2020.

Why filling the posts is important

While the registrar is the administrative head of the university, the DCDC office plays a bridging role between PU and its affiliated colleges. The office of the DCDC acts as an intermediary between the university and its affiliated colleges. PU has around 200 affiliated colleges in Chandigarh and Punjab.

The DCDC office deals with the matters related to affiliations and approvals of the opening of the new colleges or new courses.

The fresh appointments of the faculty in the affiliated colleges are also made through this office.

“It is unfortunate that the key administrative positions have not been filled despite getting permission from the education ministry. Ad-hoc arrangements for many years has been impacting and reducing the efficiency of work,” said a faculty member who did not wish to be named.

A query was sent to an official spokesperson, but university officials refused to comment on the matter.

Educational colleges asked to fill posts

Meanwhile, PU has asked all its affiliated non-government educational colleges to fill the posts with eligible teachers as assistant professors in education as per the NCTE and UGC norms within 60 days. The communication in this regard was issued to colleges on August 18.

