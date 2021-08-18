Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 4 more grenades, 3 pistols recovered from Batala
chandigarh news

4 more grenades, 3 pistols recovered from Batala

Two days after arresting two men linked to a UK-based terror entity, the Amritsar-rural police on Tuesday recovered four more hand-grenades and three pistols concealed by them along the Dhariwaal-Batala road near Suchetgarh village in Gurdaspur district
By HT Correspondent, Amritsar
UPDATED ON AUG 18, 2021 01:11 AM IST
Arrest-handcuffs.

Two days after arresting two men linked to a UK-based terror entity, the Amritsar-rural police on Tuesday recovered four more hand-grenades and three pistols concealed by them along the Dhariwaal-Batala road near Suchetgarh village in Gurdaspur district.

Police on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday had arrested two alleged militants identified as Amritpal Singh and Sammy, both residents of Amritsar, and recovered two hand-grenades, one pistol (9mm), along with bullets and magazines, concealed underground near a border village. The duo had been operating on the directions of UK-based terrorist Gurpreet Singh Khalsa, police had said.

Sharing details about the new seizure, director general of police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta said following the disclosures by the arrested accused, a police team recovered four more hand-grenades, three 9mm pistols, six magazines and 30 rounds along Batala-Dhariwal road on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

SSP Khurana said their investigation to ascertain the trail of smuggled arms was still on. He said, most probably, the arms were smuggled from across the border.

The police have added sections of 13, 16, 18, 20 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in the FIR that was registered under Sections 25/27 of the Arms Act and 3, 4, 5 of the Explosive Substance (Amendment) Act at Gharinda police station.

A few days before the Independence Day, the Punjab Police had also recovered a tiffin Box fabricated into an improvised explosive device (IED), along with five hand-grenades and 100 rounds of 9mm pistol, reportedly dropped through drone, from Behedwal village in Amritsar.

