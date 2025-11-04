4 nabbed in Ajmer as ₹1-cr Jalandhar robbery cracked

Five days after three masked robbers looted cash and ornaments worth over ₹1 crore, the Jalandhar police arrested four persons from Rajasthan’s Ajmer on Monday. Police commissioner Dhanpreet Kaur Randhawa said the three main accused have been identified as Karan, Kushal alias Rinku and Gagan, all residents of Bhargo Camp in Jalandhar. Another accused, identified as Gaurav of Ajmer, has also been nabbed for providing shelter to the accused after they committed the incident on October 30. Another accused, identified as Gaurav of Ajmer, has also been nabbed for providing shelter to the accused after they committed the incident on October 30.

The whole incident was recorded in the voice-enabled closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed inside the shop (Vijay Jewellers). The three accused barged into the store, smashing the glass display counters with a sword and hurriedly filling their bag with the ornaments.

As the shop owner cried for help in panic, one of them brandished a pistol at him while the other forced him to surrender the cash available in the shop, before fleeing. The whole crime was executed in just three minutes.

Police commissioner Randhawa said special police teams from the CIA staff, the special cell and the crime branch were constituted to crack the case. “Through meticulous examination of CCTV footage, use of technical intelligence and human intelligence inputs, the police identified the culprits and traced their movements. It was revealed that after committing the robbery, all three accused fled towards Rajasthan, where they got shelter from Gaurav,” she added.