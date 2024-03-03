4 of family killed in Reasi landslide

A woman and her three minor daughters were killed when a landslide hit their mud house in Chassana area of Reasi district late on Saturday, said officials. The authorities have advised the people to stay away from water bodies, especially rivers in view of rise in water level amid rainfall (iStock)

“The four were asleep and buried alive after a big landslide hit their house. The landslide was triggered by incessant rainfall”, a police officer said, and added that two others were injured in the incident.

“Phalla Akther, 30, and her three daughters died on the spot and Kalu, 60, and his wife Bano Begum, 58, were injured.

The authorities have advised the people to stay away from water bodies, especially rivers in view of rise in water level amid rainfall.

“People should also refrain from grazing their cattle near water bodies till there is improvement in weather conditions,” they said.