4 phased Agniveer recruitment to start in Haryana from July 20

Haryana will host a series of army recruitment rallies under the Agnipath Scheme in four phases beginning July 20. The Agnipath Scheme is a short-term defence services recruitment programme for hiring youngsters as soldiers below the rank of commissioned officers for a four-year period as Agniveers. Initiatives to encourage more youngsters to join armed forces were also deliberated. (HT Photo for representation)

Chairing a high-level meeting of the state steering committee, chief secretary, Anurag Rastogi reviewed the recruitment calendar, district-wise preparedness and the responsibilities assigned to various departments.

Rastogi directed the Sainik and Ardh Sainik Welfare Department to develop a dedicated digital portal for creating and maintaining a comprehensive database of Agniveers. The portal will facilitate the collection of details related to their skills, qualifications, training, and experience, enabling better coordination with government departments, public sector undertakings, and private employers. This initiative aims to ensure enhanced employment and skill development opportunities for Agniveers after the successful completion of their four-year tenure in the armed forces.

Initiatives to encourage more youngsters to join armed forces were also deliberated. A proposal to establish dedicated “Know Your Armed Forces” corners in government schools across the state was also mooted.

The chief secretary directed the education department to identify suitable space in schools, while the zonal recruiting office would develop informative displays highlighting career opportunities in the Army and inspiring students to consider military service.

He said Haryana has a distinguished tradition of contributing to the country’s armed forces, and it is the responsibility of the state administration to provide every possible support so that aspiring candidates can participate in the recruitment process without any inconvenience.

Brigadier RS Chib, DDG, ZRO Ambala, said that the first recruitment rally will be organised at Rohtak from July 20 to July 27, 2026, for candidates from Jhajjar, Panipat, Rohtak and Sonipat districts. The second rally will be held in Bhiwani from September 2 to September 18, covering Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Mahendragarh and Rewari.

The third rally will be at Ambala from October 12 to October 25, for candidates from Ambala, Kaithal, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Panchkula, Yamunanagar and Chandigarh, while the final phase will take place at Hisar between January to March 2027, covering Hisar, Hansi, Jind, Fatehabad and Sirsa. Candidates are advised to get in touch with AROs for further information.