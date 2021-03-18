4 shooters arrested with arms, ammunition in SBS Nagar

Police have arrested four shooters who allegedly were planning the murder of three people at the behest of a UK-based NRI and seized three pistols, six magazines, 46 cartridges and a car bearing fake number plate. The arrested accused have been identified as Makhan Singh of Hoshiarpur district, Ranjit Singh of Rupnagar district, Gurjit Singh of SBS Nagar and Balbir Singh of Hoshiarpur.

SBS Nagar police senior superintendent of police Alka Meena said they had information that Makhan Singh and Ranjit Singh were roaming with a plan to execute murder at the behest of one Harish Kumar lais Sabi, an NRI.

“Police laid a trap and arrested Makhan and Ranjit from Balauni village and recovered the two weapons from their possession. During the interrogation, they confessed that they were to kill Ranjit Singh of Lasara village in Phillaur sub-division and two more people at the behest of Sabi, who lives in the UK,” Meena said.

Meena said gangster Tejinder Singh Teja, who is currently in Bathinda jail arranged three weapons and cartridges to Ranjit and Makhan to execute the murders, while another gangster, Kuldeep Singh alias Keepa, arranged a car for them. “Makhan and Ranjit revealed that guns and ammunition was also provided to their aides Gurjit Singh and Balbir Singh. We arrested Gurjit and Balbir and recovered the weapon and ammunition,” she said.

Police have also booked gangsters Tejinder Singh of SBS Nagar, Kuldeep Singh ‘Keepa of Moga district, and NRI Harish Kumar ‘Sabi’.

Six of the seven accused are facing many criminal cases including those of murder and attempt to murder. Police said Harish was facing five criminal cases, Ranjit two, Makhan eight, Tejinder 21, Balbir one and Kuldeep Singh ‘Keepa’ four cases.

A senior official privy to the development said Harish had an old rivalry with Ranjit Singh of Lasara and wanted to kill him and his two aides. “We will bring the gangsters lodged in Bathinda and Faridkot jails on production warrants for further investigations. A case has been registered against the accused under the relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and Arms Act at Aur police station in the district,” the SSP said.