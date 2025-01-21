4 women among 10 booked over drug overdose death in Ludhiana

At least 10 accused, including four women, were booked five days after the death of a 23-year-old man in Talwandi Kalan village, allegedly due to a drug overdose, officials said. The complainant said that on January 17, they received information about a body found in Ladhowal. (Representational image)

They said the Ladhowal police booked the accused for allegedly selling and injecting the drugs into victim’s veins.

The case was registered following a statement by the victim’s mother, a resident of Chhokra village in Phillaur, police said.

The accused were identified as Jaskamal Singh alias Jassa of Mandi village in Phillaur, Gulshan alias Jagga alias Laddu of Talwandi Kalan, Sonu, Manjit Kaur, Krishna, Rani, Jagjit Singh alias Noona of Rajapur, Jeet Kaur alias Jeeti of Bholewal Jadid village, Balkar Singh alias Babbu and Lakhwinder Singh alias Toti.

The complainant said her son, a drug addict, left the house on January 14 after taking a phone call from Jaskamal Singh and never returned. She said they could not find him and filed a missing persons complaint at the Phillaur police station.

The complainant said that on January 17, they received information about a body found in Ladhowal. She said they reached Ludhiana and identified the deceased as her son.

The woman alleged her son used to tell her about the names of the people he used to procure the drugs from. She said that on January 14, Jaskamal took her son to Ludhiana on his bike, and they procured drugs from accused Gulshan.

She alleged they consumed the drugs in Talwandi Kalan village, and her son died of an overdose.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Major Singh, who is investigating the case, said a first-information report (FIR) was registered under Sections 105 (culpable homicide that does not amount to murder) and 190 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) .