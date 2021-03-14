4 yrs in office: SAD flays CM for planning a ‘sanitised’ press conference

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Saturday condemned chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh for planning a sanitised press conference to mark the completion of four years in office by asking mediapersons to submit their questions in advance.

Stating that this spoke volumes about the state of the Congress government, former minister Daljit Singh Cheema said that forget facing the public, the government is unable to even face the media now. “This is why mediapersons are being asked to hand over their queries days in advance to the scheduled press conference on March 18,” he said.

The SAD reacted to the text messages sent by the department of public relations asking scribe to send questions in advance for the press conference scheduled to be held on March 18 on the completion of four years of the state government.

Asking the chief minister why he was going through the motions of a ‘fixed’ press conference, Cheema said: “The Congress government could have very well issued a handout stating it had completed 100% of the promises made to the people as part of a one-day publicity stunt in the same manner in which it had claimed last week that 84.6% of the poll promises made to the people had been fulfilled.”

Asserting that the Congress government was insulting the fourth estate by passing such draconian directions, the SAD leader said such conduct was also not conducive for a thriving democracy.