40 days on, PAU students yet to attend a class in ongoing semester

The students of Punjab Agriculture University (PAU) are yet to attend first class of the ongoing semester as teachers’ protest against the non-implementation of revised UGC pay scales marked its 40th day on Monday.

PAUTA members during the protest in Ludhiana. (HT file photo)

The classes which were initially scheduled to start on February 9, were postponed to February 13. As the teacher’s protest started on February 12, no classes ever took place.

The hostellers, hailing from other states and countries, are back home waiting for classes to begin. They still have to pay mess, hostel, and tuition fees.

“Majority of us are not from Ludhiana. We are from nearby cities and states and live in the hostel or a PG. Our university fees and other expenses were wasted for the last month. Few of my hosteller friends are being charged ₹900 per month as mandatory mess fees” said Nisha Kumari, student of M.SC (horticulture).

Final-year students who are preparing for graduate record examinations (GRE), a standardised test that is an admission requirement for many graduate schools in the United States of America(USA), Canada, and a few other countries, fear that delay in degree completion may affect their future.

“I wish to pursue my masters in the USA and am preparing for GRE. With my hard work and capabilities, I am sure I will secure a fully funded course in the states but because of the protest, I am unsure if my graduation will be completed in time. The delay can impact my chances of a fellowship. Any delay in results would also be harmful to those who want to continue studying in India as students from other universities would benefit on a first come-first served basis,” said a final year B.SC student on condition of anonymity.

Students said they are missing out on practical knowledge as teachers are unavailable. Ahead of the harvesting season, agriculture students are taught about weeds and diseases that may attack the wheat crop in its final stages and identification of crop.

“Even if our classes start tomorrow, there is a lot we won’t comprehend. I have eight subjects and after the classes resume, we will be burdened with first-hourly, mid-term, practical, and final exams and backlogs. How can the university expect us to do all of it in three months?” said Nandini, first year student of M.SC.

Angrej Singh, member of PAU students’ association, told HT, “As a student body, we support our teachers as they are fighting for their demands, but as the careers of thousands are at stake, we hope it concludes soon.”

Commenting on students’ issues, PAU teachers’ association president HS Kingra, leading the protest in front of Thapar Hall said, “We are also concerned about our students and their studies but the government is not doing the needful. The notification has been issued for other government universities. Government needs to address our issue at the earliest and stop further damage.”

