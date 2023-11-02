40 new ration shops to come up in Mohali

The process of opening 40 model fair price shops, also known as ration shops, in the villages of the district will be completed by the month end.

Giving details, deputy commissioner Aashika Jain said a meeting with officials of various departments was held on Wednesday to review the progress of model fair price shops that will be run by Markfed.

She said the sites for shops in Hamanyupur, Samgauli, Jola Khurd, Lalru, Sangatpura, Kansala, Khizrabad, Niholka, Jhingran Kalan, Dusarna, Nanglian, Paroul, Sangala, Kubhheri, Manauli, Manana, Bahlolpur, Swada, Chadiala and Dehri have been identified. Meanwhile, the work has been started at sites identified in Rampur Sainia, Shekhpur Kalan, Karkaur, Kurda and Machli Kalan. Renovation work has been started at all identified places while the work is to be started at the remaining places.

The DC said the shops will be set up in an area of 200 square metres per place, where Markfed will be able to sell its products in addition to supplying the ration to the beneficiaries of the Smart Cards.

She asked officers concerned to visit the remaining sites soon and finalise them.

