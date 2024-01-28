 42 HPAS officers transferred - Hindustan Times
42 HPAS officers transferred

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Jan 28, 2024 09:30 PM IST

Himachal Road Transport Corporation executive director Vivek Kumar has been posted as additional commissioner of state tax and excise for the southern region

In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Sunday ordered the transfers of 42 Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service (HPAS) officers with immediate effect.

Tourism and civil aviation joint director Rakhee Singh will take over as joint director, land records from Chandan Kapoor, who will assume the former’s charge (HT Photo)
Tourism and civil aviation joint director Rakhee Singh will take over as joint director, land records from Chandan Kapoor, who will assume the former’s charge (HT Photo)

Himachal Road Transport Corporation executive director Vivek Kumar has been posted as additional commissioner of state tax and excise for the southern region.

Tourism and civil aviation joint director Rakhee Singh will take over as joint director, land records from Chandan Kapoor, who will assume the former’s charge.

State rural livelihoods mission chief executive officer Anil Kumar Sharma has been posted as regional transport officer, Shimla.

Rohit Rathour, additional district magistrate, Kangra at Dharamshala was posted as additional deputy commissioner, development cum project director (DRDA), Mandi. Rahul Chauhan, general manager (personnel) in SPV Dharamshala Smart City Limited, will take over as registrar, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Cluster University, Mandi.

