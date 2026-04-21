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4.25 lakh enrolled as Ludhiana ramps up CM health scheme coverage

Residents can register instantly at any Common Service Centre (CSC) or designated camp by furnishing their Aadhaar card and voter ID

Published on: Apr 21, 2026 03:28 am IST
By Rakshit Sharma, Ludhiana
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As part of an intensified push to expand coverage under the state’s flagship health programme, the district administration has already enrolled around 4.25 lakh residents under the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana, deputy commissioner Himanshu Jain said on Monday.

The enrolment marks a significant stride in the rollout of the healthcare initiative, launched on January 22, 2026. (HT File)

The enrolment marks a significant stride in the rollout of the healthcare initiative, launched on January 22 this year, which promises cashless medical cover of up to 10 lakh per family. Officials said the administration is now aiming to scale up registrations further to ensure that no eligible household is left uncovered.

“We will continue registering more people and our aim is to cover every family in the district,” Jain said, adding that the enrolment process has been deliberately simplified to encourage wider participation.

Residents can register instantly at any Common Service Centre (CSC) or designated camp by furnishing their Aadhaar card and voter ID, with no requirement for prior appointments or intermediaries.

To accelerate the drive, the district administration will organise 76 enrolment camps across Ludhiana starting Tuesday, enabling on-the-spot registrations. Jain has directed officials to treat the enrolment campaign as a top priority and ensure maximum outreach.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / 4.25 lakh enrolled as Ludhiana ramps up CM health scheme coverage
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / 4.25 lakh enrolled as Ludhiana ramps up CM health scheme coverage
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