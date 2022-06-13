Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 425 littérateurs to attend three-day literature fest in Shimla
chandigarh news

425 littérateurs to attend three-day literature fest in Shimla

rominent personalities including the winner of 2022 Man Booker Prize Geetanjali Shree, lyricist Gulzar, actor Deepti Naval, classical dancer Sonal Mansingh, writer Prasoon Joshi, historian Vikram Sampath, film director Vishal Bhardwaj and novelist SL Bhyrappa will attend the literature fest in Shimla
As many as 425 littérateurs from around 15 countries are expected to convene at Shimla, the Queen of Hills, during the three-day international literature festival ‘Unmesha’, which is slated to take place from June 16 to 18. (Deepak Sansta / HT)
As many as 425 littérateurs from around 15 countries are expected to convene at Shimla, the Queen of Hills, during the three-day international literature festival ‘Unmesha’, which is slated to take place from June 16 to 18. (Deepak Sansta / HT)
Published on Jun 13, 2022 02:48 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Shimla

As many as 425 littérateurs from around 15 countries are expected to convene at Shimla, the Queen of Hills, during the three-day international literature festival ‘Unmesha’, which is slated to take place from June 16 to 18.

Prominent personalities including the winner of 2022 Man Booker Prize Geetanjali Shree, lyricist Gulzar, actor Deepti Naval, classical dancer Sonal Mansingh, writer Prasoon Joshi, historian Vikram Sampath, film director Vishal Bhardwaj and novelist SL Bhyrappa will attend the event.

Around 60 languages will be represented at the festival that is being organised by the ministry of culture, Sahitya Akademi and Himachal Pradesh department of language and culture.

The festival will be inaugurated by Union minister of state for culture Arjun Ram Meghwal on June 16. The festival will include discussions, paper presentations, poetry and story readings by eminent writers, poets and critics and cultural performances including a Bharatanatyam rendition by Mansingh’s troupe.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 13, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out