425 littérateurs to attend three-day literature fest in Shimla
As many as 425 littérateurs from around 15 countries are expected to convene at Shimla, the Queen of Hills, during the three-day international literature festival ‘Unmesha’, which is slated to take place from June 16 to 18.
Prominent personalities including the winner of 2022 Man Booker Prize Geetanjali Shree, lyricist Gulzar, actor Deepti Naval, classical dancer Sonal Mansingh, writer Prasoon Joshi, historian Vikram Sampath, film director Vishal Bhardwaj and novelist SL Bhyrappa will attend the event.
Around 60 languages will be represented at the festival that is being organised by the ministry of culture, Sahitya Akademi and Himachal Pradesh department of language and culture.
The festival will be inaugurated by Union minister of state for culture Arjun Ram Meghwal on June 16. The festival will include discussions, paper presentations, poetry and story readings by eminent writers, poets and critics and cultural performances including a Bharatanatyam rendition by Mansingh’s troupe.
-
Bombay HC may hear Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh's bail plea on Friday: Report
The Rajya Sabha polls in Maharashtra on Friday will see a battle between the opposition BJP and the ruling Shiv Sena-headed Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, of which the NCP is a part. The western state will see a contest for six seats with seven candidates being in the fray.
-
Kanpur man arrested for post on Prophet
He is the third social media user to have been arrested in the past two days. BJYM leader, Harshit Srivastava, and Hindu Samanvaya Samiti president, Tushar Shukla, were sent to jail for 14 days in judicial custody for similar offence.
-
Covid-19: At 2,813 cases, Maharashtra sees highest single-day jump since Feb 15
With Maharashtra and other states and Union territories (UTs), including Delhi, reporting continuous rise in Covid-19 cases, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has asked them to maintain a strict vigilance and take pre-emptive action in regions that are showing concerns.
-
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expands Assam cabinet, rejigs portfolio
Governor Jagdish Mukhi administered the oath of office and secrecy to Jayanta Malla Baruah and Nandita Garlosa. The strength of the council has now gone up to 16. BJP has 13 ministers while allies Asom Gana Parishad two and United Peoples’ Party Liberal one.
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
