    4.33 lakh pending cases resolved in revenue Lok Adalats in Himachal

    Out of these 4.33 lakh cases, 3.60 lakh are of mutations, 22,592 of partitions, 39,835 of demarcations and 10,710 of corrections in revenue records

    Published on: Sep 27, 2025 6:56 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Shimla
    Around 4.33 lakh cases have been resolved in revenue Lok Adalat from October 2023 to August 2025, said a government spokesperson on Friday.

    The aim is to provide timely, transparent and efficient services to the people, said the spokesperson. (File)
    The aim is to provide timely, transparent and efficient services to the people, said the spokesperson. (File)

    Out of these 4.33 lakh cases, 3.60 lakh are of mutations, 22,592 of partitions, 39,835 of demarcations and 10,710 of corrections in revenue records.

    The aim is to provide timely, transparent and efficient services to the people. “The state government, under the leadership of chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is giving top priority to good governance. The aim is to provide timely, transparent and efficient services to the people,” said the spokesperson, adding that these Adalats were being held regularly at sub-tehsil and tehsil levels across the state.

