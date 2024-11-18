Menu Explore
4,388 get degrees at NIT Kurukshetra

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Nov 18, 2024 08:46 AM IST

Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya attended the 19th convocation ceremony at National Institute of Technology (NIT), Kurukshetra, on Sunday. A total of 4,388 students received degrees, including 2,890 Bachelor of Technology, 1,365 Post Graduate degrees, 133 Doctor of Philosophy degrees, and 81 degrees from IIIT Sonepat.

Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya awards degree to a student at NIT Kurukshetra on Sunday. (HT File)
Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya awards degree to a student at NIT Kurukshetra on Sunday. (HT File)

Degrees were awarded for the academic sessions 2021-22, 2022-23, and 2023-24. On the occasion, deputy commissioner Neha Singh, superintendent of police Varun Singla, sub-divisional magistrate Kapil Sharma, and professor PC Tiwari were present. Governor Dattatreya encouraged graduates to become job providers, not seekers, and contribute to India’s development.

