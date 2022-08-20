44-year-old biker killed in Chandimandir hit-and-run

A 44-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run mishap after a speeding car hit his bike in Chandimandir on Thursday night.

The victim, Rakesh Kumar, a resident of Panchkula, worked as a stenographer at the Industrial Training Institute, Sector 14, Panchkula.

The complainant, Rajinder Kumar, a resident of Chandimandir, said he was on his way to Rana Complex, Barwala,when he saw a speeding car, which was coming from the direction of Mauli village, hit the biker around 7.30 pm. “The driver stopped for a while, but fled after a crowd gathered on the spot,” he told the police.

The victim was rushed to the civil hospital in Sector 6 where he was declared brought dead. A case was registered under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) at the Chandimandir police station.