44-year-old biker killed in Chandimandir hit-and-run
A 44-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run mishap after a speeding car hit his bike in Chandimandir on Thursday night.
The victim, Rakesh Kumar, a resident of Panchkula, worked as a stenographer at the Industrial Training Institute, Sector 14, Panchkula.
The complainant, Rajinder Kumar, a resident of Chandimandir, said he was on his way to Rana Complex, Barwala,when he saw a speeding car, which was coming from the direction of Mauli village, hit the biker around 7.30 pm. “The driver stopped for a while, but fled after a crowd gathered on the spot,” he told the police.
The victim was rushed to the civil hospital in Sector 6 where he was declared brought dead. A case was registered under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) at the Chandimandir police station.
-
Rajnath Singh to inaugurate BJP office in Panchkula
Union defence minister Rajnath Singh will be in Panchkula on Saturday afternoon to inaugurate BJP's new state-level office Panch Kamal in Sector 3. He will be accompanied by Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, BJP's national general secretary Vinod Tawde and party's Haryana president Om Prakash Dhankar. The new office comprises offices of the state president, general secretaries and an auditorium.
-
Mohali | 37-year-old man gets 20-year jail for raping minor
A local court has sentenced a 37-year-old man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a 15-year-old girl in July 2020. The court of additional district and sessions judge Ranjan Kumar Khullar held the accused, a resident of Phase 6, Kedar Singh, guilty under Sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.
-
Ambala man ends life, wife, five others booked for abetment to suicide
Upset over his wife's infidelity, a 34-year-old man hanged himself at his house in Ambala Cantonment on Thursday, police said. After the recovery of a two-page suicide note from a diary in his room, police booked his wife, her boyfriend and her four relatives, all from Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, for abetment to suicide. On her boyfriend's request, she would often leave for Meerut, sometimes for months. The deceased has left behind an 11-month-old daughter.
-
Class 11 admissions: MHC govt school posts highest cut-off for science streams in Chandigarh
Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS) Modern Housing Complex posted the highest cut-off among government schools as per the final merit list for the Class 11 counselling, which was released by the UT education department on Friday. While more students have applied for Class 11 admissions this year as compared to previous years, the cut-off has reduced. Last year, the highest cut-off for science was 96% at GMSSS MHC.
-
Show-cause notice over USA tour: PUTA writes to V-C, condemns ‘victimisation of teachers’
After three Panjab University teachers were sent show-cause notices for visiting the United States of America for a project, Panjab University Teachers Association has written a strongly worded letter to the vice-chancellor to condemn the “victimisation of teachers by university authorities, and creation an environment of fear, intimidation and threat on the campus.” The three have been directed to submit their response to the university within seven days.
