45 cows dead at Karnal gaushala; FIR against fodder supplier

At least 45 cows died and 10 fell ill at a gaushala (cow-shelter) in Phoonsgarh village of Karnal district on Friday.

While the Karnal municipal corporation runs the gaushala, funds are also collected from donors to provide fodder to the stray cows brought here.

Soon after getting an alert, a team of the animal husbandry department reached the gaushala and conducted post-mortem of the dead cows. Viscera samples were also collected and sent to the forensic science laboratory in Madhuban.

The gaushala staff reportedly told the police that they suspect the cows had eaten poisonous fodder. They said that they had purchased the fodder from a local mandi.

They said that frothing was observed around the cows’ mouths, which pointed to poisoning.

Karnal municipal corporation commissioner Gaurav Kumar said, “A three-member committee, led by the assistant commissioner, has been constituted to probe the matter. The committee has been directed to probe the matter and submit a report within two days.”

Police said on the basis of the gaushala staff’s statement an FIR has been registered against the owner of the fodder shop. Samples of the fodder have also been sent to the forensic lab.

Karnal superintendent of police Ganga Ram Punia said the case has been registered under Section 429 (commits mischief by killing, poisoning, maiming or rendering useless, any elephant, camel, horse, mule, buffalo, bull, cow or ox) of the Indian Penal Code.