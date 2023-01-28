Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 45 cows dead at Karnal gaushala; FIR against fodder supplier

45 cows dead at Karnal gaushala; FIR against fodder supplier

chandigarh news
Published on Jan 28, 2023 01:59 AM IST

Soon after getting an alert, a team of the animal husbandry department reached the gaushala and conducted post-mortem of the dead cows. Viscera samples were also collected and sent to the forensic science laboratory in Madhuban.

At least 45 cows died and 10 fell ill at a gaushala (cow-shelter) in Phoonsgarh village of Karnal district on Friday. (HT Photo)
At least 45 cows died and 10 fell ill at a gaushala (cow-shelter) in Phoonsgarh village of Karnal district on Friday. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

At least 45 cows died and 10 fell ill at a gaushala (cow-shelter) in Phoonsgarh village of Karnal district on Friday.

While the Karnal municipal corporation runs the gaushala, funds are also collected from donors to provide fodder to the stray cows brought here.

Soon after getting an alert, a team of the animal husbandry department reached the gaushala and conducted post-mortem of the dead cows. Viscera samples were also collected and sent to the forensic science laboratory in Madhuban.

The gaushala staff reportedly told the police that they suspect the cows had eaten poisonous fodder. They said that they had purchased the fodder from a local mandi.

They said that frothing was observed around the cows’ mouths, which pointed to poisoning.

Karnal municipal corporation commissioner Gaurav Kumar said, “A three-member committee, led by the assistant commissioner, has been constituted to probe the matter. The committee has been directed to probe the matter and submit a report within two days.”

Police said on the basis of the gaushala staff’s statement an FIR has been registered against the owner of the fodder shop. Samples of the fodder have also been sent to the forensic lab.

Karnal superintendent of police Ganga Ram Punia said the case has been registered under Section 429 (commits mischief by killing, poisoning, maiming or rendering useless, any elephant, camel, horse, mule, buffalo, bull, cow or ox) of the Indian Penal Code.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 28, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out