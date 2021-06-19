4,500 sanitation workers, sewermen to get regular jobs in Punjab

The Punjab government will regularise all safai karamcharis (sanitation workers) and sewermen, who are working on contract with various municipalities in the state.

This was decided by the state cabinet during a virtual meeting chaired by chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday.

The cabinet also directed the department of personnel to expedite the proposal to enact a new legislation to regularise these contractual employees of urban local bodies.

According to local bodies minister Brahm Mohindra, the decision will benefit around 4,500 employees.

The cabinet also decided to allow hiring, on contract, of more such karamcharis and sewermen, as may be required by the municipalities, thus relaxing its earlier decision of March 18, 2017. Due process should be followed and preference should be given to those with relevant experience in such hirings, the cabinet decided.

However, the cabinet, after careful consideration, noted that employees provided by the service providers/ contractors through outsourcing arrangement cannot be regularised or hired by the government even through direct contract. It observed that such employees cannot be taken on the pay rolls of the government, in view of the existing law as laid down by the apex court and other rules.

“The government will sympathetically look into the demands of another 15,000 safai karamcharis and sewermen who are working with the contractors as we have full sympathy with them,” said the minister.

SC scholarship: 40% dues in 3 instalments this fiscal

The cabinet also gave its nod to clearing 40% of the ₹200 crore arrears owed to private educational institutes against the post-matric scholarship scheme for scheduled caste students for the 2017-20 period.

The state government had already made the announcement last week, after which the Joint Association of Colleges decided to issue roll numbers to nearly two lakh SC students in the state.

While approving the report submitted by the group of ministers (GoM) constituted for the purpose, the cabinet decided that the government will give these arrears to the private institutions in three equal quarterly instalments during the 2021-22 financial year.

It also decided that the CM will take up the issue of the balance 60% pending arrears with the Prime Minister.

The scheme is being implemented through central assistance, but no funds have been released against the demand for the years 2017-18 to 2019-20, said an official spokesperson.

Keeping in view the hardships faced by SC students, the GoM was constituted on January 14 to examine and resolve this issue. It comprised finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal, social justice, empowerment and minorities minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot; higher education minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa and technical education minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

The GoM had also recommended that private educational institutions would not retain the roll numbers, certificates and degrees of SC students, would make no claims nor approach court against the Punjab government for claiming pending fees for the session 2017-18 to 2019-2020, and will withdraw cases pending in court in this matter.

Further, it said in its report that if 60% amount is not received from the Government of India, then the educational institutions could not claim it from the Punjab government.

Other key decisions

In view of Covid, specialist doctors of medicine, anaesthesia, and TB and Chest allowed to continue their service after superannuation till March 31, 2022 on clinical posts.

Amendment to mines and minerals Act and IPC for stricter penalty on setting up nakas to collect illegal royalty.

Creation of 798 posts of civilian support staff (specialised) in the Punjab Bureau of Investigation, by abolishing 915 posts of constable to avoid any additional financial implication.

Request for USD 210 million loan from World Bank/Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank for canal-based water supply project in Amritsar and Ludhiana.

Regularisation of standalone buildings constructed outside municipal limits without the approval of housing and urban development department but with strict adherence to building bylaws.

Easing of rules for mini bus operators in renewing their permits due to upgrading of link roads.

Comprehensive policy for compensatory afforestation in projects affecting forest area up to one hectare.