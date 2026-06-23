4,500-cr Smart City audit: Amritsar’s 304-cr Wi-Fi network under scrutiny

More than a year after the Smart Cities Mission (SCM) concluded, a Right to Information (RTI) response shows that Punjab spent ₹4,485.66 crore on 204 projects across Amritsar, Ludhiana, and Jalandhar. Among the most striking outlays is a ₹304.22-crore public Wi-Fi network in Amritsar’s Walled City, marking it as one of the state’s costliest digital infrastructure investments.

Amritsar topped the state’s expenditure chart at ₹1,911.06 crore across 44 Smart City projects. (HT File)

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The data, obtained from the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA) by Sangrur-based advocate and RTI activist Kamal Anand, offers a financial breakdown of the flagship central scheme, which officially ended on March 31, 2025.

Though the timeline has lapsed, records show that local Smart City special purpose vehicles (SPVs) continued submitting utilisation certificates up until March 2026, indicating prolonged financial reconciliation well beyond the mission’s closure.

Amritsar leads spending

Amritsar topped the state’s expenditure chart at ₹1,911.06 crore across 44 projects. Its single largest allocation was a ₹450-crore gas pipeline, followed by the ₹304.22-crore Walled City Wi-Fi network, ₹118.65 crore for smart roads, and ₹35.87 crore for LED street lighting.

Ludhiana followed with ₹1,388.56 crore across 82 projects, prioritising environmental remediation. This included ₹250 crore to rejuvenate the polluted Buddha Nullah and over ₹74 crore to clear legacy waste at the Jamalpur dumpsite.

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{{^usCountry}} Jalandhar recorded the lowest spend at ₹1,186.04 crore for 78 projects, led by a ₹390-crore bulk surface water supply scheme and a ₹74.98-crore Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC). {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jalandhar recorded the lowest spend at ₹1,186.04 crore for 78 projects, led by a ₹390-crore bulk surface water supply scheme and a ₹74.98-crore Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC). {{/usCountry}}

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Amritsar municipal commissioner Bikramjit Singh Shergill said the public Wi-Fi project under Smart City was fully operational along the Heritage Street and was providing seamless connectivity to users. He added that the project had already been completed across other designated locations in the city and was functioning efficiently, offering reliable high-speed internet services to residents and visitors alike.

“Most Smart City projects across Punjab have already been completed, while the remaining works are in the final stages and are expected to be finished by the end of this year. The delays were primarily caused by disruptions during the Covid-19 pandemic and certain technical challenges encountered during execution. We have already received utilisation certificates for the majority of the completed projects,” said Deepti Uppal, CEO, Punjab Municipal Infrastructure Development Company (PMIDC).

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₹ 4,500-cr Smart City audit: Amritsar’s ₹ 304-cr Wi-Fi network under scrutiny

Scheme overlaps

The reply has prompted calls from civic groups and urban planners for an independent evaluation of the actual ground outcomes. In an analytical note accompanying the data, Anand questioned whether funds were diverted into cosmetic branding, signage, and basic municipal works that should have been covered by standard state departments.

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Anand cited RTI records to allege excessive spending on signage and branding under the Smart City Mission. He pointed out that Serial Number 123 of the project showed ₹5.25 crore spent on digital and analogue wayfinding signages, while Serial Number 144 recorded ₹150 crore spent on stickers, signboards and project labelling.

He questioned the wide disparity in expenditure on what he described as similar branding-related works, and sought a detailed break-up of the spending on publicity and visual identification measures compared to core urban infrastructure and public service improvements.

Critics point to potential overlaps in water, sewerage, and road upgrades that replicate existing provincial schemes. Concerns were also raised regarding the long-term efficacy of bio-mining and waste management projects, amid doubts over whether completed projects are delivering tangible benefits.

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While the MoHUA response details financial approvals and utilisation records without drawing conclusions on financial irregularities, urban experts argue the focus must now shift from structural outlays to strict quality-of-life audits.