45-yr-old man ends life: NRI uncle booked for abetment to suicide

Two days after a 45-year-old resident of Gharuan village ended his life by consuming poison, his NRI uncle was booked for abetment to suicide on Wednesday.

The FIR has been lodged based on the statement of the wife of the victim.

The complainant’s brother told police that his brother-in-law worked as a property dealer and used to purchase land on behalf of his uncle, who lives in Malaysia, and took payment when the latter returned to India.

The complainant’s brother stated, “My brother-in-law recently purchased 12 canal land worth around ₹3 to ₹4 crore on behalf of his uncle. However, his uncle gave him a few lakhs and promised to deposit the pending amount in his bank account from Malaysia”.

However, the deceased’s uncle neither returned from Malaysia nor paid the money and the victim was forced to mortage his land to pay for the property.

“My brother-in-law was disturbed after being cheated by his uncle and took the extreme step,” said the complainant’s brother

Sub-inspector Simran Singh, station house officer at Gharuan police station, said that the accused are yet to be arrested and a case of abetment to suicide has been registered against them.

15-yr-old girl ends life

A 15-year old girl ended her life by hanging herself inside her shanty near Ravindra Enclave in Baltana on Tuesday.

The victim ended her life when she was alone at home.

Police said she was depressed due to her numerous health issues and they suspect no foul play. Inquest proceedings have been initiated.