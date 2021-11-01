46 IAS, PCS officers transferred in poll-bound Punjab

With assembly elections only three months away, the Punjab government transferred of 46 bureaucrats, comprising 16 IAS and 30 PCS officers, on Sunday night. Twenty-six of these transfers were made in districts as the Election Commission guidelines came into effect on November 1.

In his third posting in two months, 1990-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Anurag Agarwal was transferred as additional chief secretary (ACS), cooperation. Agarwal was transferred as ACS, power, from ACS, home, two months ago. He was posted as ACS, taxation, till Sunday and is now the head of the cooperation department.

1991-batch officer A Venu Prasad, who hold the charges of chairman-cum-managing director (CMD), Punjab, state power corporation limited (PSPCL) chief, Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited (PSTCL) chairman-cum-managing director and ACS, parliamentary affairs, has been given the additional charge of ACS-cum-financial commissioner, taxation.

They are among the 46 officers, including 16 from the IAS, an Indian Railways Transport Services (IRTS) officer and 29 of the PCS cadre.

Twenty-six transfers were carried out in the districts, including deputy commissioners, additional DCs and sub divisional magistrates. The Election Commission of India (ECI) had issued guidelines that from November 1 onwards, the transfer of officers related to poll duty would be conducted only with its consent in view of the assembly elections in early 2022.

Bhupinder Singh to head Punjab State Warehousing Corporation

Other IAS officers transferred include Dilip Kumar, who has been given the additional charge of resident commissioner, Punjab Bhawan, New Delhi, along with the charges of principal secretary, science and technology, mission director Tandarust Punjab, and principal secretary, employment generation, that he already held.

Devinder Pal Singh Kharbanda was transferred as director, social security, women and child development, and the services of Bhupinder Singh have been placed at the disposal of the department of agriculture for posting as managing director (MD), Punjab State Warehousing Corporation.

Amit Kumar has been posted as the special secretary, medical education and research; Devinder Singh as the Ferozepur deputy commissioner; B Srinivasan as the special secretary, home affairs and justice, and the services of Vineet Kumar have been placed at the disposal of the department of local bodies to be posted as the Patiala municipal commissioner.

The services of Surbhi Malik have been placed at the disposal of the department of health for posting as MD, Punjab Health Systems Corporation; Poonamdeep Kaur has been posted as the Fatehgarh Sahib DC, Jaspreet Singh as the ADC (general), Ferozepur; Paramjit Singh as the director, state transport; Upkar Singh as director, public instructions (DPI, colleges); Akash Bansal as SDM, Talwandi Sabo, and Nirmal Ousppechan as SDM, Jaito.

Yashanjit Singh is special secretary, finance

IRTS officer Yashanjit Singh has been posted as the special secretary, finance, with additional charge as MD, Punjab State Infrastructure Development Board.

The PCS officers who received the transfer orders include Jagwinderjit Singh Grewal as ADC (general) Tarn Taran; Anupam Kaler as ADC (urban development), Kapurthala; and the services of Bikramjit Singh Shergill have been placed at the disposal of the local bodies department for posting as commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Bathinda.

Sanjeev Sharma has been posted as the ADC (urban development), Amritsar; while the services of Isha Singal have been placed at the disposal of the housing department for posting as additional chief administrator, Patiala Development Authority; Rajat Oberoi as ADC (development), Jalandhar; Nidhi Kumud Bhamba as SDM, Ajnala; Avikesh Gupta as SDM, Kharar; Simerpreet Kaur as SDM, Tapa; Manjit Singh Cheema as assistant excise and taxation commissioner, Patiala; Amrinder Singh Tiwana as SDM, Bhawanigarh; Jiwanjot Kaur as SDM, Amloh; and the services of Harkirat Kaur Channe have been placed at the disposal of the local bodies department for posting as joint commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Mohali.

Deepak Bhatia, Rajneesh Arora among PCS officers shifted

Other PCS officers transferred are Deepak Bhatia, whose services have been placed at the disposal of the department of the local bodies department for posting as joint commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Patiala; Rajesh Kumar Sharma has been posted as the SDM, Dirba; Rajneesh Arora as SDM, Tarn Taran with additional charge of assistant commissioner grievances, Tarn Taran; Om Parkash as SDM, Ferozepur; Ashok Kumar as assistant commissioner (general and grievances), Hoshiarpur; and the services of Naman Marken have been placed at the disposal of the department of local government for posting as joint commissioner, Patiala MC.

Baljinder Singh Dhillon has been transferred as SDM, Nawanshahr; Kirpal Vir Singh as deputy secretary, sports and youth services, with additional charge as deputy director in the same department; Devdarshdeep Singh as SDM, Jalalabad; Jagnoor Singh Grewal as SDM, Dhar Kalan; Harnoor Kaur Dhillon as SDM, Lopoke; Amanpreet Singh as SDM, Majitha; Gagandeep Singh as SDM, Gidderbaha; Harjinder Singh Jassal as SDM, Mansa; Parmod Singla as SDM, Malout; and Harkanwaljit Singh as assistant commissioner (grievances), Fatehgarh Sahib.

