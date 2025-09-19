46 killed in 9 months: Chandigarh GRP urge people to be cautious near tracks

The government railway police (GRP), Chandigarh, has reported 46 fatalities on railway tracks, platforms and nearby areas under its jurisdiction till September 15 this year. The majority of the victims were aged between 19 and 35 years. Alarmingly, around 56% of the bodies could not be identified. Accident-prone areas have also been identified near Ram Darbar Colony and Vikas Nagar in Chandigarh, Baltana in Zirakpur, and Indira Colony, Sector 19, and Chandimandir in Panchkula. (HT Photo)

According to official records, only 20 victims were identified while 26 remained unidentified, and among the dead, three bodies were of women. “The unidentified bodies are usually handed over to NGOs for cremation after completing legal formalities,” a GRP employee said.

Officials confirmed that at least three of the deaths were suicides, where loco pilots witnessed individuals coming onto the tracks. As many as 20 victims died natural deaths, mostly homeless people or beggars, found near platforms or railway premises.

Station house officer (SHO) at GRP Chandigarh, Urmila, urged people to be cautious near railway tracks. “Many youths, while wearing headphones, walk close to or even on the tracks and meet with accidents,” she said, adding that some of the vulnerable stretches include Dhakoli and Baltana railway crossings.

Accident-prone areas have also been identified near Ram Darbar Colony and Vikas Nagar in Chandigarh, Baltana in Zirakpur, and Indira Colony, Sector 19, and Chandimandir in Panchkula.

Lapses at railway crossings

A railway employee posted at Baltana crossing said that around 40 trains pass through the stretch daily, but commuters often risk their lives by crossing under closed gates with cycles and two-wheelers. “Sometimes, even after a train has passed, people argue with us to open the gate immediately. A few months ago, a staff member was attacked and stopped reporting for duty. Last month, another incident occurred in which three individuals were brutally assaulted by a group of around a dozen men with sticks, and our hut window was smashed. A protective mesh should be installed for our safety,” he said.