4,798 fresh cases, 176 deaths in Punjab

Punjab on Tuesday witnessed a slight increase in daily infections and positivity rate with the figures standing at 4,798 and 7.28%, respectively. Also, 176 people lost their lives to the virus on the day.

On Monday, the state had registered 4,539 fresh cases and a 6.51% positivity rate. 6,451 patients had recovered on the day.

Among Tuesday deaths, maximum 19 were reported from Ludhiana, followed by 17 in Sangrur, 16 in Amritsar, 14 in Bathinda, 13 in Patiala, 12 in Jalandhar, nine each in Muktsar and SAS Nagar, eight in Ferozepur, seven in Kapurthala.

Jalandhar registered maximum of 536 fresh cases, followed by 461 in Ludhiana, 376 in SAS Nagar, 352 in Amritsar, 344 in Bathinda, 334 in Fazilka, 300 in Muktsar, 275 in Patiala, 243 in Pathankot, 233 in Gurdaspur, 229 in Hoshiarpur, 196 in Mansa, 140 in Faridkot, 132 in Sangrur, 114 in Ferozepur, 104 in Kapurthala, 81 in Barnala, 73 in Tarn Taran, 58 in Ropar, 50 in Moga and 35 in SBS Nagar.

The number of patients on oxygen support in the state is 6,357 whereas 386 people are on ventilators.