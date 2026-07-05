48 hours on, no arrest in Panchkula twin murder case

Police officials are yet to make any arrest in connection with the Panchkula twin murders which took place on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. The bodies of 20-year-old Sanjeet, a resident of Sector 19, and 23-year-old Arjun, alias Chitta, a resident of Kharak Mangoli, were handed over to families after a postmortem examination on Sunday. Police officials said efforts were being made to arrest the accused.

Station house officer Sombir Dhakka said deceased Arjun sustained sharp and blunt injuries to his head, arms and legs while another deceased, Sanjeet had one sharp-edged weapon injury to the left side of his chest. (HT File)

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According to information, Arjun attended the naming ceremony of Sanjeet’s newborn son at the latter’s residence, where the two allegedly got into a heated argument.

Arjun left the venue but Sanjeet followed him. Near the Sector 19 underpass, Arjun allegedly attacked Sanjeet with a sharp-edged weapon, resulting in his death.

Soon afterwards, Sanjeet’s associates allegedly tracked down Arjun nearby and attacked him, killing him on the spot.

Arjun’s sister Khushi said he had solemnised his marriage with Sanjeet’s sister two years ago but both parted ways 1.5 years ago. This was the reason behind the enmity between both. She alleged that at around 1 am on Friday, Arjun called her to inform that Sanjeet and his friends were attacking him.

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, Sanjeet’s father Vijaypal alleged that Arjun was in a live-in relationship with his daughter for some time. His daughter had invited Arjun to the ceremony, according to him. Vijaypal alleged that Arjun and Sanjeet had an argument after which Arjun killed Sanjeet near the underpass. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, Sanjeet’s father Vijaypal alleged that Arjun was in a live-in relationship with his daughter for some time. His daughter had invited Arjun to the ceremony, according to him. Vijaypal alleged that Arjun and Sanjeet had an argument after which Arjun killed Sanjeet near the underpass. {{/usCountry}}

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The police have registered two FIRs, one against Sanjeet and his accomplices and another against Arjun. The first FIR has been registered on the complaint of Khushi against Sanjeet and his three accomplices — Rajeev, alias Bakri, Chussa and Jabli — under Sections 103(1) (murder), 190 (unlawful assembly), 191(3) (rioting and being armed with deadly weapon) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The second FIR has been filed on Vijaypal’s complaint against Arjun under Section 103(1) of the BNS.

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Station house officer Sombir Dhakka said Arjun had sustained sharp and blunt injuries to his head, arms and legs while Sanjeet had one sharp-edged weapon injury to the left side of his chest. Dhakka said they are yet to make any arrests.