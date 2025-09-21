48 PU faculty among top 2% scientists globally: Stanford University report

As many as 48 faculty members of Panjab University (PU) have been featured in the “Top 2% Scientists of the World List” released by Stanford University on Saturday. This is the highest ever number of PU teachers in the top 2% list, up from 46 last year, as per PU officials. (HT File Photo)

This is the highest ever number of PU teachers in the top 2% list, up from 46 last year, as per PU officials. A total of 28 faculty members have also secured a place in the career-wise ranks.

The single-year ranks focus on research impact within a specific year, while the career-wise ranks provide a comprehensive evaluation of the scientists’ research impact across their entire academic career. The rankings are conducted jointly by Stanford University and scientific publisher Elsevier.

Congratulating the faculty, vice-chancellor Renu Vig said the distinguished PU scholars named in the two categories of 2025 represented a wide cross-section of departments and institutes — from pharmaceutical sciences, forensic science, environmental sciences, chemistry, botany and physics to UICET, UIET, microbiology, biotechnology and biophysics — underlining PU’s broad research base and growing international visibility.

“Our sustained focus on high-quality, impactful research is now showing up in global bibliometrics and ranking indicators, and this latest recognition by the Stanford–Elsevier team is an important external validation,” she added.