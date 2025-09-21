Search
Sun, Sept 21, 2025
New Delhi oC

48 PU faculty among top 2% scientists globally: Stanford University report

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Sept 21, 2025 08:16 am IST

The single-year ranks focus on research impact within a specific year, while the career-wise ranks provide a comprehensive evaluation of the scientists’ research impact across their entire academic career

As many as 48 faculty members of Panjab University (PU) have been featured in the “Top 2% Scientists of the World List” released by Stanford University on Saturday.

This is the highest ever number of PU teachers in the top 2% list, up from 46 last year, as per PU officials. (HT File Photo)
This is the highest ever number of PU teachers in the top 2% list, up from 46 last year, as per PU officials. (HT File Photo)

This is the highest ever number of PU teachers in the top 2% list, up from 46 last year, as per PU officials. A total of 28 faculty members have also secured a place in the career-wise ranks.

The single-year ranks focus on research impact within a specific year, while the career-wise ranks provide a comprehensive evaluation of the scientists’ research impact across their entire academic career. The rankings are conducted jointly by Stanford University and scientific publisher Elsevier.

Congratulating the faculty, vice-chancellor Renu Vig said the distinguished PU scholars named in the two categories of 2025 represented a wide cross-section of departments and institutes — from pharmaceutical sciences, forensic science, environmental sciences, chemistry, botany and physics to UICET, UIET, microbiology, biotechnology and biophysics — underlining PU’s broad research base and growing international visibility.

“Our sustained focus on high-quality, impactful research is now showing up in global bibliometrics and ranking indicators, and this latest recognition by the Stanford–Elsevier team is an important external validation,” she added.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / 48 PU faculty among top 2% scientists globally: Stanford University report
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On