48-year-old crushed under truck in Mohali’s Landran

A 48-year-old scooterist was mowed down by a speeding truck near the Landran bus stop on Thursday.

The victim was identified as Lakhmir Singh, a resident of Landran village.

Investigating officer (IO) Sanjay Kumar said Singh was waiting for someone on his Honda Activa on the roadside, when a truck hit him around 4pm. Singh fell on the road and his head was crushed under the truck’s tyre, killing him on the spot.

The truck driver, identified as Thaska Meera, a resident of Kurukshetra, Haryana, fled from the spot. “He has been booked at the Sohana police station and will be arrested soon,” the IO said.

Speeding car kills 58-year-old biker

In yet another hit-and-run case in the district, a speeding car snuffed out a 58-year-old man’s life in Lalru on Wednesday night.

The victim, Sulinderpal, was a resident of Saini Majra village in Kurukshetra.

Police said the victim was on his way to Dera Bassi on a motorcycle around 10.30pm, with his uncle Karnail Singh following him on another motorcycle.

As they reached near Lalru, a rashly driven car hit Sulinderpal’s motorcycle from behind and sped away. Passers-by took the victim to the Dera Bassi Civil Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

IO Baljinder Singh said on the statement of the victim’s son, they had booked the unidentified car driver at the Lalru police station.

Three-year-old killed in hit-and-run accident

A speeding car claimed the life of a three-year-old girl in Sector 9, Panchkula, on Wednesday evening.

The complainant, Ajay, who lives in a slum near the Sector 5 petrol pump, said he and his daughter were standing along a road in Sector 9 when a speeding car hit her and drove off.

Ajay took his daughter to Civil Hospital, Sector 6, where doctors declared her dead.

On his complaint, police have registered a case at the Sector-5 police station.