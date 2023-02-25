4kg heroin recovered near LoC in Kupwara

Police on Friday claimed to have arrested two drug smugglers and recovered a huge quantity of narcotic substances from near the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district.

Police on Friday claimed to have arrested two drug smugglers and recovered a huge quantity of narcotic substances from near the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district.

The accused had reportedly got the drug consignments from across the border.

Police said that on the intervening night of February 23 and 24, they recovered five packets of heroin, weighing about 4.5kg in all, based on specific inputs, from Karnah area of Kupwara in two cases.

“In first case, a suspect Farooq Ahmad Shah of Panjitara Karnah was picked up for questioning. Based on his confession, police along with Army recovered three packets of heroin-like substance weighing 2.6kg (with packing) from a hiding place near his house in the presence of executive magistrate. He has been arrested and further investigation is going on. More arrests are expected,” a police spokesman said in a statement.

Police said that in another case, based on specific input, an NDPS Act was registered in Karnah police station. “During investigation, one Raja Aftab alias Babu of Teethwal was detained for questioning. Based on his confession, two packets of heroin-like substance weighing about 1.914 kgs (with packing) were recovered in the presence of executive magistrate near his house at Teetwal. He has been arrested and further investigation is going.”

The spokesperson said during preliminary investigations, it came to the fore that both the accused are hardcore narcotic smugglers and had received these consignments from across the LoC to promote drug addiction and further the cause of terrorism in J&K.