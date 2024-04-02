 4-year-old boy dies after falling into open manhole in Mohali - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

4-year-old boy dies after falling into open manhole in Mohali

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Apr 02, 2024 08:58 AM IST

The boy was identified as Tinku; his father, Daulat Ram, said after he left for work, his child was playing outside his house, when the mishap took place

A four-year-old boy died after falling into an open manhole while playing near his house in Jhampur, Balongi, on Monday.

Balongi station house officer (SHO) Sumit Mor said the body was handed over to the family. (HT File Photo)
Balongi station house officer (SHO) Sumit Mor said the body was handed over to the family. (HT File Photo)

The boy was identified as Tinku. His father, Daulat Ram, said after he left for work, his child was playing outside his house. Tinku stepped on an open manhole and fell inside, following which onlookers took him out and rushed him to the local civil hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Balongi station house officer (SHO) Sumit Mor said the body was handed over to the family.

Three months earlier, Mohali deputy commissioner (DC) Aashika Jain had directed the officials of Kharar, Dera Bassi and Mohali to cover all manholes across the district to avoid such incidents, but not much changed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On