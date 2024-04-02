4-year-old boy dies after falling into open manhole in Mohali
The boy was identified as Tinku; his father, Daulat Ram, said after he left for work, his child was playing outside his house, when the mishap took place
A four-year-old boy died after falling into an open manhole while playing near his house in Jhampur, Balongi, on Monday.
The boy was identified as Tinku. His father, Daulat Ram, said after he left for work, his child was playing outside his house. Tinku stepped on an open manhole and fell inside, following which onlookers took him out and rushed him to the local civil hospital, where doctors declared him dead.
Balongi station house officer (SHO) Sumit Mor said the body was handed over to the family.
Three months earlier, Mohali deputy commissioner (DC) Aashika Jain had directed the officials of Kharar, Dera Bassi and Mohali to cover all manholes across the district to avoid such incidents, but not much changed.