4-year-old boy falls off roof while watching kites in Mohali, dies

Mohali A four-year-old boy died after falling off the roof of a four-storey building while watching kite-flying in Kumbra village on Friday. Police said the child, Prince, was rushed to a private hospital in Sector 69, where he was declared brought dead. His parents, both labourers, were away at work when the incident took place. The body was handed over to the family after autopsy.

MORE NEWS IN BRIEF:

Beant Singh Memorial board defaced

Chandigarh A defacement case was registered against unidentified persons after pro-Khalistan slogans were found scribbled on the board of Beant Singh Memorial in Sector 42 on Thursday. Written in Punjabi, on both sides of the board, the slogans hailed the banned separatist group Sikhs for Justice. Consequently, a case under Section 3 of the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 2007, was registered at the Sector-36 police station.

Snatchers take away HP man’s phone

Chandigarh A native of Kangra, Himachal Pradesh, fell prey to snatchers who took away his mobile phone. Des Raj told the police that two motorcycle-borne men sped away after snatching his phone near the entry gate of Sector-43 ISBT. A case under Section 379-A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector-36 police station.

Teenager held for stealing car battery

Chandigarh A 19-year-old youth was arrested for stealing a car battery. Identified as Vikash Buda, a resident of Maloya, he was arrested on the complaint of Vineet Kumar of Nayagaon, Mohali. He had reported theft of the battery of his Maruti car, bearing a Chandigarh registration number, from the parking of a Sector-38 park on January 17, 2022. A case under Section 379 (theft) added 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the IPC was registered at the Sector-39 police station.

Electronics stolen

Chandigarh Bhartendu Sood of Sector 45 reported theft of two laptops, a camera and a mobile phone from his house on the intervening night between January 2 and January 3. A case under Section 380 (theft in dwelling house, etc) of the IPC was registered at the Sector-34 police station on Friday.

Ranji Trophy: Chandigarh-J&K tie ends in draw

Chandigarh The last league match of the Ranji Trophy being played between hosts Chandigarh, and Jammu and Kashmir was drawn at the Sector 16 Cricket Stadium on Friday. The wet outfield was unfit even under the warm sunny day on the fourth day of play. Post lunch, a draw was called by the umpires as both teams shared one point each. The Chandigarh team has had to bear the brunt of the bad weather in its Ranji season with four matches in Agartala (Tripura) and back home in Chandigarh being drawn due to inclement weather. Chandigarh have faced two defeats and five draws in their seven-match campaign.

Mohali MLA inaugurates Aam Aadmi Clinic at Phase 11

Mohali Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh on Friday inaugurated an Aam Aadmi Clinic in Phase 11 and dedicated it to the people. The MLA said the clinic will provide best health services, a large number of medicines and testing facilities for free. He thoroughly inspected the clinic and interacted with the staff. Singh said these clinics will also be opened in villages in a phased manner.