5 aides of Lucky Patial gang held with 8 pistols

The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Moga police have arrested five members of the Lucky Patial gang and recovered eight pistols from their possession, officials said on Wednesday. The seized pistols in police custody in Moga on Wednesday. (HT photo)

The police claimed that the accused were part of an inter-state illegal arms cartel operating from Madhya Pradesh. The accused were identified as Amit Thapa of Mandi Gobindgarh in Fatehgarh Sahib, Abhishek of Dadumajra in Chandigarh, Rakesh Kumar of Chopra village in Rajasthan, Karandeep Singh Gurlal Singh of Mansa. The police recovered eight .32- bore country-made pistols, 16 cartridges and an SUV from their possession.

Moga senior superintendent of police Ankur Gupta said a Bathinda resident Sukhchain Singh, who is presently lodged in Faridkot jail, had provided illegal weapons to the accused. “The police got information that the accused are waiting for someone at Moga-Ludhiana road along with weapons. Following the lead, Moga CIA team intercepted the accused and arrested them along with illegal weapons,” he said.

“Sukhchain is facing several criminal cases, we have named him as accused in the case and soon police will bring him on production warrants to make an arrest in this case. During interrogation, the accused revealed that a Madhya Pradesh resident Gopi had delivered them illegal weapons at Balongi in Mohali district. Meanwhile, further investigation is under process,” he added.

A case was registered under Sections of the Arms Act at Mehna police station in Moga.