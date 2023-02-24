5 arrested in Nabha gas agency loot case

Five persons have been arrested by the Patiala police on Tuesday in a case of loot at a gas agency in Nabha on February 16.

Five persons have been arrested by the Patiala police on Tuesday in a case of loot at a gas agency in Nabha on February 16. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While interacting with mediapersons, Mohammad Sarfaraz Alam, superintendent of police, Patiala city, said, “The police have solved this case in five days and recovered ₹2 lakh of looted money, one rifle, five cartridges and four sharp-edged weapons.” The accused, Parwinder Singh, Manpreet Singh, Surinder Singh, Mandeep Singh and Amandeep Singh, all residents of Sangrur, were nabbed at the Anaj Mandi, Dadhera, on the Nabha-Patiala road.

According to a communique, “Parwinder Singh alias, Ravi, and Manpreet Singh, alias Manna, are the key members of the gang who were accused in other cases of loot and dacoity. All members of the gang were involved in around 10 incidents of loot, dacoity and snatchings in the areas of Nabha, Bhawanigarh and Dhuri. They had also looted another gas agency on January 5.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}