5 booked after man beaten to death for allegedly stealing wheat in Amritsar

A 26-year-old man was beaten to death allegedly for stealing wheat in Dhodiwind village falling under the Gharinda police station of Amritsar-rural district, police said on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Gori Singh of Dhodiwind village. Police have booked five persons identified as Bachittar Singh and his son Himmat Singh, Satnam Singh, Ram Singh and Sukhwinder Singh of the same village.

The incident took place at around 11 am on Monday, as per the statement of the deceased’s elder brother Joga Singh (32) to the police.

“Someone informed me that the accused had taken my brother to Bachittar’s farmhouse. Bachittar and his son had accused my brother of stealing their wheat. I also came to know that all the five accused severely thrashed my brother at the farmhouse,” Joga told police.

He said when he, along with one Gursahib Singh of the village, reached the farmhouse at around 2.30 pm and found that the accused were still thrashing his brother. “My brother later on succumbed to the injuries,” he added.

Attari deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Gurinderpal Singh Nagra said preliminary investigation has found that the deceased used to work at Bachittar’s home. “Bachittar had accused the deceased of stealing wheat. All the accused are absconding, and raids are on to nab them,” he added.