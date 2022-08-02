5 booked for ‘slapping’ woman ASI in Sirsa

Five persons were booked after a 40-year-old woman assistant sub-inspector (ASI) posted at the women’s police station in Sirsa’s Dabwali alleged that she was slapped by a woman’s father on Sunday when she asked them to approach the court to take the woman’s 10-month-old daughter from her husband.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The ASI, Kamla Devi, said Nisha of a Sirsa village had married Balwinder of Bathinda in Punjab in 2020.

“After the marriage, the couple had remained on loggerhead and engaged in family disputes. Later, the woman had given her 10-month-old daughter to her husband in court. She had approached the Dabwali police and asked me to mount pressure on her husband to give back her daughter. When I asked them to approach the court, her father slapped me and tore a few government documents,” she added.

Satywan, SHO, Dabwali City police station, said they have booked the woman Nisha, her father Surjeet, mother Neelam and two others under Sections 323, 186, 189, 332, 353, 506 and 509 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on ASI Kamla Devi’s complaint.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The ASI had received injuries and she is undergoing treatment at the Civil Hospital, Sirsa. Later, she was discharged from the hospital,” the SHO added.