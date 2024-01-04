5 colleges sign MoU on road safety
In a significant step towards fostering road safety awareness and education, Government Colleges in Panchkula and the Road Safety Organisation, Panchkula, Haryana, have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate on various initiatives aimed at promoting responsible road behaviour and reducing accidents. The MOU signing ceremony took place at SMMD Sanskrit Mahavidyalya, Mansa Devi, Panchkula, where principals of SMMD Sanskrit Mahavidyalya, GCW, Sector 14, Panchkula, Government College, Raipur Rani, Panchkula, Government college, Barwala and Government college, Morni, signed the MoU.
Traffic police hold awareness drive at Labour Chowk
Jaswinder Singh, DSP/Traffic (R&D) along with members of Road Safety Awareness Cell of Chandigarh Traffic Police and other dignitaries were present.