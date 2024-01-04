5 colleges sign MoU on road safety

In a significant step towards fostering road safety awareness and education, Government Colleges in Panchkula and the Road Safety Organisation, Panchkula, Haryana, have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate on various initiatives aimed at promoting responsible road behaviour and reducing accidents. The MOU signing ceremony took place at SMMD Sanskrit Mahavidyalya, Mansa Devi, Panchkula, where principals of SMMD Sanskrit Mahavidyalya, GCW, Sector 14, Panchkula, Government College, Raipur Rani, Panchkula, Government college, Barwala and Government college, Morni, signed the MoU. In a significant step towards fostering road safety awareness and education, Government Colleges in Panchkula and the Road Safety Organisation, Panchkula, Haryana, have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate on various initiatives aimed at promoting responsible road behaviour and reducing accidents (HT File Photo)

Traffic police hold awareness drive at Labour Chowk

Chandigarh The Chandigarh Traffic Police in association with Lions Club, Chandigarh Central, on Wednesday organised a special drive at Labour Chowk, Sector 44, regarding affixing of reflective tapes/reflectors on the bicycles to increase their visibility during night hours and especially in view of the foggy season. During this event, approximately 750 reflective tapes/reflectors were pasted on 400 bicycles. Yellow reflective tapes were pasted on both wheels of bicycles whereas red tapes were pasted on rear of the bicycles.

Jaswinder Singh, DSP/Traffic (R&D) along with members of Road Safety Awareness Cell of Chandigarh Traffic Police and other dignitaries were present.