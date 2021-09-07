5 days after Geelani’s death, mobile internet restored in 8 districts of Kashmir

Mobile internet was restored in eight districts of Kashmir division on Monday, five days after a clampdown was imposed after separatist leader Syed Ali Geelani’s death.

The services were restored after 7pm in all districts of the Valley, except Srinagar and Budgam. “Mobile internet will be open shortly today by 7pm in all districts except Srinagar & Budgam. Will review about Srinagar & Budgam tomorrow afternoon,” said inspector general of police (IGP, Kashmir) Vijay Kumar in a tweet.

Businesses opened partially and traffic started plying in Jammu and Kashmir.

In Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, markets and shops were opened partially, while public transport also resumed in some areas. Private vehicles were also seen plying on roads.

Javaid Ahmad, who owns a shop in the city centre, says, “Many markets had opened in Lal Chowk by the afternoon, although not a 100%. Transport services have also resumed.”

In the Old City, some areas remained shut. “Normal life is still partially affected. Shops remained closed in Nowhatta, Hawal and Eidgah, while markets opened in Khanyar, Rainawari and Khayam,” said Muzaffar Ahmad, a resident of Down Town.

Complete shutdown in Kulgam

A large number of security personnel were also deployed across Kashmir. Normality was established in Anantnag, Pulwama, Shopian and Baramulla, whereas a complete shutdown was observed in Kulgam.

Authorities had imposed a clampdown across Kashmir after the death of 91-year-old separatist leader on Wednesday evening. Streets were barricaded and key roads were sealed to restrict the movement of people in a clampdown similar to the one imposed after the nullification of the region’s semi-autonomous status in 2019.

Internet connections and mobile networks were snapped and only post-paid mobiles of BSNL and its broadband services were allowed to work. Mobile calling and broadband internet services were restored on Friday night and restrictions were partially eased, unannounced, in parts of Kashmir on Saturday.

Geelani, who spent around two decades in jail, had died after a prolonged illness. He was buried at a graveyard near his residence in Srinagar’s Hyderpora around 4.30am on Thursday. However, his family alleged that the police had forcibly taken away his body.