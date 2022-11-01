5 gangsters arrested after 7-hour operation in Jalandhar

Five gangsters were arrested after a seven-hour operation at Chak Jhandu village near Bhogpur town of the district on Tuesday.

Jalandhar senior superintendent of police Swarandeep Singh said operation was jointly carried out by the Punjab Police and the Delhi Police special cell. “Acting on a tip off received by Phillaur station house office Surinder Kumar, we raided the gangsters’ hideout, which led to an exchange of fire.The accused fired three rounds at the police team and the cops also retaliated ,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The police used drones to locate the gangsters hiding in sugarcane fields. Two of the five gangsters were wanted by the Delhi Police. Three weapons were seized from the accused.

The police are yet to reveal particulars of the arrested men.