5 heritage items from Chandigarh auctioned for ₹75 lakh in US
The artefacts, designed by architect Pierre Jeanneret, included a pair of folding armless easy chairs, a set of eight office chairs, a set of lighting desk and chair, a set of five low stools and a set of four stools
As many as five heritage articles from Chandigarh were sold for ₹75 lakh in an auction held at Chicago, US, on Wednesday.
The artefacts, designed by architect Pierre Jeanneret, included a pair of folding armless easy chairs, a set of eight office chairs, a set of lighting desk and chair, a set of five low stools and a set of four stools. At least seven items were put up for auction, but only five were sold.
The set of eight office chairs was sold for the highest price — ₹21 lakh.
On November 15, eight other heritage items from Chandigarh were auctioned for ₹45.09 lakh in the US.
Also designed by Jeanneret, these included a set of three stools, a set of four office chairs, a bench, a set of four dining chairs, a desk and chair, a folding screen, a daybed and an armchair.
Earlier, on October 26, 11 artefacts from the city were sold for ₹1.24 crore in the US. The auctioned items included a pair of committee chairs, a floor lamp, a desk and an armchair, a desk and a stool, a pair of armchairs, benches, stools, dining chairs and a daybed, all designed by Jeanneret. During another auction held on October 5, as many as 20 heritage furniture items from Chandigarh were auctioned in France for a total of ₹3.81 crore, the highest so far this year.