5 heritage items from Chandigarh auctioned for 75 lakh in US

As many as five heritage articles from Chandigarh were sold for ₹75 lakh in an auction held at Chicago, US, on Wednesday.

At least seven items were put up for auction, but only five were sold. (HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The artefacts, designed by architect Pierre Jeanneret, included a pair of folding armless easy chairs, a set of eight office chairs, a set of lighting desk and chair, a set of five low stools and a set of four stools. At least seven items were put up for auction, but only five were sold.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The set of eight office chairs was sold for the highest price — ₹21 lakh.

On November 15, eight other heritage items from Chandigarh were auctioned for ₹45.09 lakh in the US.

Also designed by Jeanneret, these included a set of three stools, a set of four office chairs, a bench, a set of four dining chairs, a desk and chair, a folding screen, a daybed and an armchair.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, on October 26, 11 artefacts from the city were sold for ₹1.24 crore in the US. The auctioned items included a pair of committee chairs, a floor lamp, a desk and an armchair, a desk and a stool, a pair of armchairs, benches, stools, dining chairs and a daybed, all designed by Jeanneret. During another auction held on October 5, as many as 20 heritage furniture items from Chandigarh were auctioned in France for a total of ₹3.81 crore, the highest so far this year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON