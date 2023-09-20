5 juveniles held for sodomising 3 teens in Jagraon

Five juveniles have been arrested on Wednesday for reportedly sodomising three teenagers in Jagraon on Tuesday. The arrests were made following protests by the family members of the victims.

Five juveniles have been arrested for reportedly sodomising three teenagers in Jagraon. (ht)

The victims are aged 13, 14, and 15 years. According to the police, both the victims and the accused were familiar with each other.

The father of one of the victims said his 13-year-old son along with two friends had gone out to get a scooter repaired on Tuesday night. When his son returned home around 9 pm, he described the incident to his father. The accused arrived on a motorcycle and convinced the boys to join them for a ride. They forcibly took the 13-year-old victim to an isolated area on Kothe Khanjura road and sodomised him.

The accused recorded the video of the act and threatened to share it on social media.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP- Jagraon) Satwinder Singh confirmed that the police have registered a case against the five accused juveniles under Sections 377 (unnatural offence), 506 (criminal intimidation), and Section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The accused have been apprehended and sent to a juvenile home pending further investigation.

