5 killed as SUV rams into tractor-trailer in Patiala

Five persons were killed in a collision between a tractor-trailer and an SUV at Jagatpura village on the Patiala-Devigarh road in the wee hours of Friday.

Twelve people received multiple injuries in the accident that took place around 3am, said police.

The victims were identified as Sonu (30), Nikka (33), Rohit Kumar (12), all from Patiala, Gurpreet Singh (25) of Samrala and Karamjit Singh (26) of Muktsar.

Sanaur station house officer (SHO) Amritveer Singh said the incident took place when a Mahindra Scorpio rammed into the tractor-trailer on its way towards Patiala.

“Eyewitnesses told police that the SUV was at high speed and hit the tractor-trailer from the rear. The impact of the collision was so intense that the tractor-trailer overturned,” the SHO said.

Police said more than 20 people belong to Patiala’s Rorikut street were coming back in the tractor-trailer after paying obeisance at a dargah in Karnal, Haryana.

While Karamjit and Gurpreet, who were in the SUV, were declared brought dead at a hospital, Sonu, Nikka and Rohit Kumar were crushed under the tractor-trailer and died on the spot.

Of the injured, two were referred to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, while 10 are admitted to the Government Rajindra Hospital, Patiala.

The SUV-borne youth were students of Punjabi University and were returning home after attending an event, said police.