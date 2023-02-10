5 Punjab cops empanelled by Centre

Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav and four more senior IPS officers from state figure in 33 officers empanelled by Union government as the additional director general (ADG) or additional director general equivalent (ADGE) level postings at Centre.

According to an order issued on Friday by the Union ministry of home affairs, The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved empanelment of 33 Indian Police Service officers of 1992 and 1994 batch for holding the posts at the Centre at level mentioned against their name. The four other officers from Punjab, besides DGP Gaurav Yadav are Anita Punj, Sudhanshu S Srivastava, Praveen Kumar Sinha and AS Rai.