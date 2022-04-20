5 students injured as school bus overturns in Hoshiarpur

Five students were injured on Tuesday when a school bus turned turtle, about 60 km from here, police said. The students were returning home after school hours when the bus overturned at some distance from their school. Talwara station house officer inspector Manmohan Singh said the injured students were admitted to the community health centre in Hajipur from where three were referred to the Civil Hospital, Mukerian. Two students, who had minor injuries, were discharged after being given first aid.

Other short story

World Liver Day observed at GNDU

AMRITSAR To commemorate World Liver Day, an interactive session on liver health was organised at Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), here in collaboration with GI Rezdezvous and GLF, Chandigarh. This event was jointly coordinated by the UGC-Human Resource Development Centre and the Health Centre of the University. Vice-chancellor Jaspal Singh Sandhu spoke about the need for liver health awareness, especially calling upon the youth to have liver healthy food and exercise routinely. Many eminent scholars attended the session and spoke about liver health.