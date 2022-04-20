5 students injured as school bus overturns in Hoshiarpur
Five students were injured on Tuesday when a school bus turned turtle, about 60 km from here, police said. The students were returning home after school hours when the bus overturned at some distance from their school. Talwara station house officer inspector Manmohan Singh said the injured students were admitted to the community health centre in Hajipur from where three were referred to the Civil Hospital, Mukerian. Two students, who had minor injuries, were discharged after being given first aid.
Other short story
World Liver Day observed at GNDU
-
Kamal Nath, Digvijaya Singh meet Sonia Gandhi
Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath and Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh met party chief Sonia Gandhi in presence of political strategist Prashant Kishor in New Delhi on Tuesday and discussed the road map to contest the 2023 MP assembly elections, leaders familiar with the matter said. A survey was also conducted on 75 seats, where the Congress has lost four times consecutively, to analyse the reasons for the defeat.
-
AAP MP promises SYL water to Haryana, kicks up political storm in Punjab
Rajya Sabha member Sushil Gupta of the Aam Aadmi Party triggered a political storm in Punjab after he said that waters from the Sutlej Yamuna Link canal will reach Haryana's fields if his party comes to power in the state. Gupta, who is the AAP's Haryana affairs in-charge, on Tuesday claimed that his party will form the government in Haryana and “water” will reach every field in the state in 2025.
-
Lucknow’s Gudamba firing incident follow-up: Six arrested, six cops suspended after CM highlights matter
Six people were arrested on Tuesday for firing on a group of youths in a car after chasing them for over a kilometre under the Gudamba police station limits on Sunday, police officials said. On Tuesday, Lucknow commissioner of police DK Thakur suspended six police personnel including inspector in-charge of Gudamba police station, Satish Sahu, two sub-inspectors – Mohd Mahroof and Satish Kumar – as well as two constables.
-
Congress set to take action against former Punjab unit chief Sunil Jakhar
The Congress is set to initiate disciplinary action against former Punjab unit chief Sunil Jakhar for going against “party lines”, said sources on Tuesday. Similar action is expected against veteran Kerala leader KV Thomas, who too was put on notice by the party's disciplinary action committee on April 11. The disciplinary committee is expected to meet in the next 72 hours to decide the fate of the two senior party leaders.
-
Indian women’s softball team to debut at XIX Asiad
S.raju@htlive.com MEERUT The Indian women's softball team is all set to make its debut at the Hangzhou Asian Games 2022 through a wildcard entry. Speaking about the development, Softball Association of India's first elected woman president Neetal Narang said that the international body, Softball Asia, considered and approved the Indian women team's entry during the Softball Asia executive committee meeting held in February, this year.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics