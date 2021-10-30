Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
5 take oath as Punjab and Haryaya HC additional judges

The five lawyers appointed as additional judges on October 28 took oath of office at the Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday
The lawyers include senior advocates Vikas Suri, Jasjit Singh Bedi, son of former high court judge HS Bedi, Vinod Sharma (Bhardwaj), senior standing counsel, UT, Pankaj Jain, and Haryana additional advocate general Sandeep Moudgil.
Published on Oct 30, 2021 12:07 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

The five lawyers appointed as additional judges on October 28 took oath of office at the Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday.

The lawyers include senior advocates Vikas Suri, Jasjit Singh Bedi, son of former high court judge HS Bedi, Vinod Sharma (Bhardwaj), senior standing counsel, UT, Pankaj Jain, and Haryana additional advocate general Sandeep Moudgil.

Suri and Bhardwaj were practising mainly on civil Side. Jain was appointed senior standing counsel in December 2018, while Bedi is a known criminal lawyer. As of Moudgil, he has been associated with Haryana advocate general’s office for nearly five years.

With these appointments, the number of judges in the high court has reached 50. The names of the four lawyers were recommended for elevation on September 1 by the Supreme Court collegium and that of Sandeep Moudgil on September 29. The high court collegium had recommended their names in August 2020.

