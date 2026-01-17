50% eligible anganwadi workers to be promoted as supervisors: Haryana CM Saini

The anganwadi workers with 10 years of service and who fulfil the eligibility criteria will be promoted as supervisor, chief minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Friday. Chief minister Saini said that during the previous budget, 66 announcements were concerning women and child development, out of which 59 have already been implemented. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

50% supervisors will be promoted from among eligible anganwadi workers and the remaining through direct recruitment. The decision was taken during a review meeting of the women and child development department, a government spokesperson said.

Chief minister Saini said that during the previous budget, 66 announcements were concerning women and child development, out of which 59 have already been implemented. The work on three remaining announcements is currently in progress, he said.

Saini said that an announcement was made to provide additional funds to free malnourished children from malnutrition. Such children are being provided boiled black gram, churma, and kinnow. Out of 80,000 malnourished children identified last year, 54,000 children do not suffer from malnutrition now.

The chief minister said that in line with the announcement to convert 2,000 anganwadi centres into Saksham anganwadi centres, work is progressing. Similarly, 2,000 anganwadi centres are being upgraded into play-way schools at a cost of about ₹81 crore to provide better facilities to children.

He said six working women hostels are being constructed at a cost of approximately ₹43 crore in Sonepat, Rewari, Faridabad, Gurugram and Charkhi Dadri.