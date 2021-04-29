50 vehicles gutted as short circuit sparks off fire at Bathinda showroom

Fifty vehicles were gutted after a fire broke out at the showroom of a Mahindra group car dealer on Mansa Road in Bathinda early on Thursday.

The incident took place at AVC Motors at Harbans Nagar at 5.30am, police said. There was no casualty.

Canal police station SHO Ganeshwar Kumar said a short circuit sparked off the fire. “Besides new cars, vehicles parked in the service area were also burnt,” he said.

Kumar said all members of the family that owned the showroom are undergoing Covid treatment at a private hospital in Bathinda city.

District fire officer Gurmail Singh said it took 20 fire tenders three hours to control the blaze.

