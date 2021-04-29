Char Dham Yatra suspended; only priests to perform rituals at four shrines

The Uttarakhand government on Thursday suspended Char Dham Yatra, which was scheduled to start on May 14, amid the spike in Covid-19 cases across the country. The portals of the four Himalayan shrines of Kedarnath, Badrinath, Yamunotri, and Gangotri will, however, open on the scheduled dates, with only priests to perform rituals and worship in these shrines.

Making the announcement, chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat told mediapersons, “Only priests of the Char Dham shrines will perform rituals and worship. People will not be allowed to undertake the yatra, given the sharp increase in Covid-19 cases.”

Even locals will not be allowed inside the shrines, he said.

Rawat made the announcement before an afternoon meeting scheduled to decide on this year’s yatra.

This year, the portals of Yamunotri shrine will be opened on May 14 at 12.15pm, while the portals of Gangotri shrine will be opened on May 15 on the occasion of Akshay Tritiya, at around 7.30am. Portals of Kedarnath will be opened on May 17 and the next day is the date for opening the portals of Badrinath shrine.

After Mahakumbh, where four seers died of Covid, there were apprehensions that Char Dham Yatra could turn out to be a super spreader as most states in the country are reporting a high number of daily cases.

Also Read | Year after PM Modi’s meditation in Rudra cave, Uttarakhand builds 3 caves in Kedarnath

From April 1, when Mahakumbh started, the active cases in the state increased from 2,236 to 45,383 on Wednesday. Uttarakhand itself has been reporting its highest daily cases and Covid deaths for the last week or so. On Wednesday, the state reported 6,054 fresh cases and 108 deaths, the highest single-day tally and deaths since the outbreak in March last year.

Last year, Char Dham Yatra didn’t start on April 26 with the opening of portals of Yamunotri and Gangotri (first two shrines to open after winter months) as lockdown had been imposed from March 22 due to the pandemic. The shrines were opened for local pilgrims on July 1 last year and for pilgrims from other states in the last week of July. In September, the Uttarakhand government further removed the negative Covid-19 report mandatory for all pilgrims.

Kedarnath, along with Badrinath, Yamunotri and Gangotri, collectively called Char Dham, attracts lakhs of pilgrims each year. Traditionally, Char Dham pilgrimage begins from the west from Yamunotri, then proceeding to Gangotri and finally to Kedarnath and Badrinath in the east.